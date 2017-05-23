Saskatoon weather outlook: rain, wind and possible funnel clouds ahead

Story highlights Warm long weekend Special weather stement in Lloydminster Wind, rain and cool down ahead Weekend warm up

Snow, rain, strong winds, funnel clouds and even tornadoes possible on the Prairies this week.

Special Weather Statement

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Lloydminster, central and southern Alberta for an abrupt change in weather moving in Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

A strong low pressure system is forecast to develop Tuesday evening west of Edmonton near the B.C. border and then move east-southeast through the province, bringing with it a big change in the weather.

As it does so. up to 50 to 75 millimetres of rain may fall from Hinton and Grande Prairie eastward to Edmonton, Cold Lake and Lloydminster.

Higher elevation areas west of Edmonton and Calgary may see the precipitation change over to snow with 5 to 10 centimetres of snow possible by Wednesday morning.

The system will also bring strong northerly winds with gusts Wednesday afternoon up to 100 km/h in much of east-central Alberta as it tracks into Saskatchewan into Thursday.

There is a chance of funnel clouds in western Saskatchewan on Wednesday and Thursday as well, with more details on that below.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

After a beautiful May long weekend with daytime highs of 22 degrees for three days in a row in Saskatoon, we’re starting off the work week in a summery style!

Temperatures dipped back to 6 degrees this morning, but under partly to mostly cloudy skies we climbed up into the low 20s before noon.

@PQuinlanGlobal beautiful day to get the pool ready for the summer! Was an exhausting 15mins #mysask pic.twitter.com/QMtE1vpamX — This Guy (@the_bjnewton) May 22, 2017

Pretty nice start to the work week, already up at 20 degrees in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/z1UMWSJAkf — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 23, 2017

Moderate southerly winds have kicked in, at sustained speeds of 24 km/h with 37 km/h gusts. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/Mb7Fj9BqvX — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 23, 2017

Temperatures in the 20s across the board over this noon hour! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/jDGCiGFrD8 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 23, 2017

Southerly winds kicked up midday to speeds of 20 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h, which will stick around and even strengthen this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies as we warm up into the mid 20s.

Tonight

Winds will remain around 30 gusting to 50 km/h tonight as a low pressure system develops in Alberta that’ll bring through a few waves of clouds overnight as we cool back into the mid-teens.

Wednesday

The low pressure system bringing in the snow and rain to Alberta will bring in the clouds during the day and kick up winds to sustained speeds of 40 km/h with gusts of 60 km/h.

We’ll warm up into the mid 20s by midday before we cool off back into the low 20s in the afternoon with a chance of showers late in the day and into the evening.

Funnel clouds and landspout tornadoes are possible in western Saskatchewan as the system slides in on Wednesday with an unstable airmass in place along with high vorticity values, which measure a rotational aspect in the atmosphere.

Thursday-Friday

The centre of this system slides through the province on Thursday, bringing in some rain, cloud cover and switching winds around to the north as we cool to a daytime high in the mid teens.

There is also a risk of funnel clouds and even a landspout tornado on Thursday, although less of a risk compared to Wednesday.

There is likely to be some lingering cloud cover on Friday behind the system with a cool northwest wind keeping temperatures cool with an afternoon high in the mid teens again.

Weekend Outlook

Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected to return in time for the weekend with daytime highs recovering back into the low 20s and winds, however cool northerly winds will keep them from warming much further than that.

Tanya Callaway took this Your Saskatchewan photo at Beaver Creek:

