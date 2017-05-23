Regina woman facing manslaughter charges after weekend death

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to a death over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, police were called to a scene where a man was injured behind Red Lobster on the 900-block of Albert Street at 2:23 a.m.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cheyna Peigan has been charged with manslaughter. She made her first court appearance on Tuesday morning.

Police are asking anyone with more information to call them at (306) 777-6500.