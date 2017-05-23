Caught on camera: intruders break into Calgary home while mom at home with 2 children

Calgary police have released surveillance footage of an Aspen Woods break-in last month that happened in broad daylight while a mother and her two children were at home.

Officers were called to 0 to 100 block of Aspen Ridge Close S.W. at around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

Police said the mother was in her upstairs bedroom with her kids when she heard a noise. As she left her bedroom to investigate, she discovered a man walking up the stairs.

After spotting the intruder, she ran back to her bedroom, locked the door and called 911.

The suspects left the home before police arrived.

In CCTV footage released by police on Tuesday, a silver Dodge Avenger can be seen backing into the driveway of the home. A female in jeans, a baggy zip-up sweatshirt and a baseball cap then walks up to the door and knocks. After waiting approximately 30 seconds with no answer, she walks back to the vehicle.

Shortly after, two men dressed in jeans, windbreakers and baseball caps approach the home. One appears to use a crowbar in an attempt to force his way into the home.

According to police, the men were able to get inside the house and take a winter coat and two sets of keys – one for the house and another for a vehicle. They left the house less than a minute later.

Police describe the female suspect as being between 25 to 30 years old, approximately 5’ to 5’4” tall, with a slim build and blond hair.

The first male supsct is described as being 25 to 30 years old, 5’9” to 6’2” tall, with an average build.

The second male is described as 25 to 30 years old, 5’4” to 5’7” tall, with an average build.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects, or the black truck seen following the Avenger, is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Investigators said the Avenger was determined to be stolen and has since been recovered.