Edmonton property tax notices are in the mail

Property owners in Edmonton should expect to receive their annual tax notices in the mail this week.

A typical single-family home assessed at $397,000 will pay $3,378 in property taxes this year. About 70 per cent of that – or $2,385 – will pay for city programs and services and 30 per cent – or $993 – will go to the government of Alberta to fund education.

The city will collect about $2 billion in property taxes this year, with $500 million going to the province for education. Tax-funded programs in Edmonton include police, fire rescue, roadway maintenance and public transit. Property taxes are also used for amenities like the river valley, city libraries and recreation centres.

There are six ways property owners can pay their taxes:

In person at the new Edmonton Tower located at 10111 – 104 Ave.

At the bank

By mail

Through mortgage companies

Through the city’s monthly payment plan

Online third-party credit card payment

Property taxes are due by June 30. Property owners who do not receive their notice by June 5 should contact 311 or email taxes@edmonton.ca.

For more information on how and where to pay property taxes, visit the City of Edmonton’s website.