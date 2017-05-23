Edmonton property tax notices are in the mail

Property owners in Edmonton should expect to receive their annual tax notices in the mail this week.
A typical single-family home assessed at $397,000 will pay $3,378 in property taxes this year. About 70 per cent of that – or $2,385 – will pay for city programs and services and 30 per cent – or $993 – will go to the government of Alberta to fund education.
The city will collect about $2 billion in property taxes this year, with $500 million going to the province for education. Tax-funded programs in Edmonton include police, fire rescue, roadway maintenance and public transit. Property taxes are also used for amenities like the river valley, city libraries and recreation centres.
READ MORE: Edmonton City Council approves 2.85% tax hike for 2017
There are six ways property owners can pay their taxes:
Property taxes are due by June 30. Property owners who do not receive their notice by June 5 should contact 311 or email taxes@edmonton.ca.
For more information on how and where to pay property taxes, visit the City of Edmonton’s website.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.