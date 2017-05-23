Teenager dies after hit and run in west Edmonton Monday

Edmonton police said an 18-year-old man struck by a vehicle in the west end Monday died from his injuries.

The EPS homicide unit is now investigating the death.

Police were called to the area of 190 Street and 85 Avenue shortly before noon.

Neighbour and nurse Shirley Henry said she went to the scene of the collision after she heard two people screaming.

“This fella was just prone on the ground, and you just kind of go into nurse action,” Henry said. “He was unconscious. He was bleeding. It looked awful.

“I haven’t seen anything like that, even as a surgical nurse for 40 years.”

The victim’s aunt said she believes the hit and run was a targeted attack. Beth Cork told Global News a person punched her older nephew during an altercation before the crash and then hit her younger nephew with a vehicle.

She identified the younger nephew as Jade Belcourt and said she believes the dispute was between the driver and her older nephew. She said Belcourt’s mother was home when he was hit.

As of Monday afternoon, police didn’t have anyone in custody and had not released a description of the vehicle involved in the hit and run.

