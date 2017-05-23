Halifax man faces sexual assault charges after incident on transit bus

A 23-year-old Halifax man is facing sexual assault charges following an incident on Saturday night.

Police say they received a report at 11:11 p.m. that a man had approached two 13-year-old girls on a Halifax Transit bus and sexually assaulted them by touching them in a sexual manner.

One of the victims called a parent who then reported the incident to police.

At 11:19 p.m., police responded and arrested a man in the 0-100 block of the Bedford Highway. He was held in police custody over the weekend.

Zachery Thomas Richard faces two counts of sexual assault, as well as one count of breach of probation and one count of breach of an undertaking.

He is set to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Tuesday.