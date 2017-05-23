Alberta high school student finalist in Doodle 4 Google competition

An Alberta high school student is one of the finalists of Doodle 4 Google’s latest national competition.

Emma Diederichs is one of 12 Canadian students and the only one from Alberta to be selected for the final of the competition, which invites students from kindergarten to grade 12 to redesign the Google logo.

Emma is from Sherwood Park and is one of three finalists in the grade 10-12 category.

Her doodle is titled “Diverse Education for a Diverse Generation.”

The caption below her Doodle reads,”What I see for Canada’s future is a more accepting school environment nationwide, offering equitable opportunity to all peoples, regardless of location, wealth, race, ability, religion, gender or learning strategy.”

Canadians can vote for their favourite doodle until June 2.

The winner will have their artwork featured on Google.ca for a day and win a $10,000 university scholarship.