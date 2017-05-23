Fire
May 23, 2017 8:55 am

10 left homeless after Moncton apartment fire

By Staff The Canadian Press



Shelley Steeves/Global News
Ten people were forced from a large house with several apartments in Moncton, New Brunswick, following a fire on Monday

The Canadian Red Cross says it is helping tenants with emergency lodging, food and clothing.

The fire at the home on Dominion Street was reported at around 5:00 p.m.

A day earlier, a fire at another home on the same street displaced a woman and her two adult sons, but no one was injured.

