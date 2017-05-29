Calgary Stampede unveils 2017 Coca-Cola Stage lineup

Organizers have revealed some of the bands set to perform at the Coca-Cola stage during the 2017 Calgary Stampede.

“We have a full lineup this year with over 40 bands on the Coca-Cola Stage so it’s truly our biggest lineup ever,” Kyle Corner, manager of entertainment programming at the Calgary Stampede, said.

This year, the Calgary Stampede is unveiling performers in several stages.

“We’re announcing them over the course of the week,” Corner explained. “So we have three more big days of announcements.”

In honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, the 2017 Calgary Stampede includes a lot of Canadian artists.

“There’s music on the stage all day long now,” Corner explained. “So that’s great big headliners all the way through to some great up-and-coming local talent.”

Among those set to perform are Juno Award winners July Talk and Canadian rock-and-roll and country/western band The Sadies.

2017 Coca-Cola Stage concert lineup:

Headliners

Whitehorse – July 15

July Talk – July 16

Opening acts

The Sadies – July 15

The Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer – July 15

Faith Healer – July 16

Day acts

Derek Pitts – July 15

Jo Nolan – July 15

Michaela Sheedy – July 16

Highkicks – July 16

All performances are free with admission to Stampede Park.

The 2017 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16.