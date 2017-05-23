Police investigating standoff in east London Sunday

There was a peaceful end to a standoff in east London Sunday afternoon.

A man surrendered to police without incident after five and a half hours.

Police say they responded to a report of a man with outstanding warrants inside a home on Trafalgar Street, between Anderson Avenue and Pegler Street, at around 10 a.m.

The man refused to leave the home but eventually surrendered to police mid-afternoon.

No injuries were reported and there is no word on any possible charges.