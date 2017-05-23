Crime
May 23, 2017 7:15 am
Updated: May 23, 2017 7:17 am

Winnipeg assault sends one to hospital

By Writer / Producer  Global News

One person was sent to hospital after an early morning assault Tuesday in the West End.

Global News
A A

One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning assault Tuesday in Winnipeg’s West End.

Police say the assault happened around 2:30 a.m.

Police blocked of Ellice Avenue between Downing Street and Garfield Street to investigate.

There’s no word yet on the person’s condition or if a weapon was used in the assault.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Crime
Police
West End
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News