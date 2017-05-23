Winnipeg assault sends one to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning assault Tuesday in Winnipeg’s West End.
Police say the assault happened around 2:30 a.m.
Police blocked of Ellice Avenue between Downing Street and Garfield Street to investigate.
There’s no word yet on the person’s condition or if a weapon was used in the assault.
