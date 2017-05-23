Two dead, several injured after head-on collision on Highway 3

Two men are dead and several others are injured after two vehicles collided head on.

RCMP say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Monday on Highway 3, Northeast of Sperling, Man.

A man driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on scene.

The man behind the wheel of the other vehicle was rushed to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. His three passengers had non-life threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet if the female passenger of the first vehicle was injured.

RCMP say it’s unclear if alcohol was a factor in the collision or if everyone was wearing seat belts.

The highway was opened just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.