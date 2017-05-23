Trudeau on Manchester explosion: authorities still seeing whether Canadians were affected

Authorities are still looking into whether any Canadians were impacted by the suspected terrorist attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, that killed 19 people and injured 59 others, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Monday night.

“With our allies and partners, we will continue to counter such senseless acts and to fight terrorism in its many forms,” he said.

“We will do all that we can to assist British authorities in bringing those responsible to justice.”

Any Canadians in the U.K. who need consular assistance are advised to contact the High Commission of Canada at 0207 004 6000.

They can also call Global Affairs Canada’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre at 00-800-2326-6831 or call collect at 1-(613) 996-8885.

Alternately, they can send an email to sos@international.gc.ca.

Nearly 20 people were killed in the incident, which saw an apparent blast take place in the arena’s foyer area, according to the British Transport Police.

The arena, however, said the reported explosion happened in a public space outside the venue.

U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters and CBS said signs pointed to the incident being a suicide bombing.

The suspected bomber travelled to the arena via the Tube, London’s rapid transit system, CBS reported.

Trudeau also issued a tweet imploring people to keep the incident’s victims in their thoughts.

But he wasn’t the only Canadian to respond to the events in Manchester on social media.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper issued the following tweet:

So did Rona Ambrose, the outgoing leader of the opposition Conservative Party:

This is how NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair reacted:

And here was Green Party Leader Elizabeth May: