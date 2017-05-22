Sam Effah mentors ‘Classroom Champions’ in Weyburn, Sask.

When he isn’t busy training for his dream of competing in the 2020 Olympics, Sam Effah is inspiring young students in Weyburn, Sask., to chase their dreams.

The Calgary product is a mentor in the “Classroom Champions” program that brings elite athletes together with students to encourage them to dream big and overcome adversity.

“It gets me excited. It gives me another reason to want to compete and want to do well besides my own personal goals,” Effah said.

WATCH: Sam Effah, Classroom Champion

The Canadian sprinter uses his own experience to teach students at Assiniboia Park Elementary School and the Queen Elizabeth School about different aspects of life such as leadership, healthy living, perseverance, and goal setting.

Living and training in Toronto, Effah isn’t always able to speak to the children in person so he speaks to them via video chat on mediums such as Skype.

Effah believes “if you have a mentor who truly wants to see a kid be successful, and you actually get a face-to-face talk with that kid, that can be the difference between him or her pursuing their goals.”