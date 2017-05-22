BC Election 2017

More
BC election 2017
May 22, 2017
Updated: May 22, 2017 9:19 pm

Absentee ballot, recount results trickle in across B.C. following tight election

By Staff The Canadian Press

A voter arrives at a polling station on a bike to cast their ballot in the provincial election in the riding of Vancouver-Fraserview, in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday May 9, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VANCOUVER – Counting is underway for thousands of absentee ballots that could determine the results of British Columbia’s tight election.

Elections BC says the final count is complete in 16 ridings, with the Liberals securing 11 seats and the New Democrats five.

Results from the vote on May 9 show the Liberals with 43 seats, the NDP with 41 and Green party with three.

Elections BC says recounts have also finished for two ridings, including Comox-Courtenay, which the NDP won by nine ballots following the preliminary vote.

The recount has New Democratic candidate Ronna-Rae Leonard up by 13, though absentee ballots for the riding have yet to be counted.

A recount in Vancouver-False Creek has Liberal Sam Sullivan up by 569 votes.

