Bike lane construction to lead to 102 Avenue disruption beginning Tuesday

A stretch of road in Oliver will be permanently closed to westbound traffic beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday as the city continues its work to create bike lanes west of downtown.

The closure will impact westbound traffic on 102 Avenue between 116 Street and 121 Street to help facilitate the 102 Avenue Bike Route. A phased parking ban is also planned for the south side of 102 Avenue while the north sidewalk will be closed in phases. The city said bus stops will not be impacted.

The sidewalk will reopen and parking will be allowed again when the bike route is finished.

Once it’s complete, the new bike route will connect downtown, Oliver, Westmount and Glenora.

The 102 Avenue bike lane will stretch from 111 Street to 136 Street and the city expects it to be complete before the end of the year, pending completion of utility work.