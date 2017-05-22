Manitobans named to national junior ringette team

Three Manitobans will try to help Canada defend its gold medal at the 2017 World Junior Ringette Championship.

Winnipeggers Madison Ford, Alana Lesperance and Kaylee Spearing are among the 22 players chosen to wear the maple leaf at the tournament. A total of five Manitobans attended this past weekend’s selection camp. Winnipeg’s Andrea Ferguson will help lead the national junior team from behind the bench as an assistant coach.

Canada defeated Finland in overtime last year to claim the world junior championship. Winnipeggers Talia Gallant and Ryann Bannerman along with Oakbank’s Samantha Renooy and Keyona Tomiuk were part of the gold-medal-winning squad.

The 2017 World Junior Ringette Championship will be played in Mississauga, Ont. between November 27 and December 3.