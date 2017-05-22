Historic Old McDougall Church destroyed by fire

The historic and iconic Old McDougall Church near Morley, Alta., was destroyed by fire Saturday night.

In a post on the church’s Facebook page, the church said the fire is a suspected case of arson.

“McDougall Church fire update: Arson is the suspected cause of the fire. The church is absolutely destroyed. This is a tough time for the volunteers, family and friends,” the post reads.

The church was built in 1875, according to the website historicplaces.ca. It was formally recognized as a historic place in 1979.

The Gothic-style church featured a central steeple, shingled, front-gabled roof and pointed arch windows and front door, the heritage website says. It also had stained glass windows and its original bell and other artifacts.

The character-filled church was a popular destination for weddings. In a post on Friday, May 19, the church said there were still openings for 2017 weddings.