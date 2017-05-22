Canada
Historic Old McDougall Church destroyed by fire

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

A firefighter works to gain control of a fire that destroyed the Old McDougall Church in Alberta overnight on Sunday, May 21.

Twitter/Al Hogarth
The historic and iconic Old McDougall Church near Morley, Alta., was destroyed by fire Saturday night.

In a post on the church’s Facebook page, the church said the fire is a suspected case of arson.

“McDougall Church fire update: Arson is the suspected cause of the fire. The church is absolutely destroyed. This is a tough time for the volunteers, family and friends,” the post reads.

The church was built in 1875, according to the website historicplaces.ca. It was formally recognized as a historic place in 1979.

The Old McDougall Church was destroyed by fire overnight on Sunday, May 21.

The Old McDougall Church was destroyed by fire overnight on Sunday, May 21.

The Old McDougall Church was destroyed by fire overnight on Sunday, May 21.

The Old McDougall Church is pictured here before it was destroyed by fire on Sunday, May 21.

The Old McDougall Church is pictured here before it was destroyed by fire on Sunday, May 21.

The Old McDougall Church is pictured here before it was destroyed by fire on Sunday, May 21.

The Old McDougall Church is pictured here before it was destroyed by fire on Sunday, May 21.

The Gothic-style church featured a central steeple, shingled, front-gabled roof and pointed arch windows and front door, the heritage website says. It also had stained glass windows and its original bell and other artifacts.

The character-filled church was a popular destination for weddings. In a post on Friday, May 19, the church said there were still openings for 2017 weddings.

