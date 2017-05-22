Winnipeg Blue Bombers add six players to roster

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed six players, including 2017 CFL Draft pick Qadr Spooner, ahead of this week’s rookie camp.

Spooner was selected 15th overall by the Bombers earlier this month. The offensive lineman was named a RESQ conference all-star last year following his fourth season with the McGill Redmen.

Also joining the team are offensive lineman Kodi Kieler, linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox, receiver Larry Raper along with defensive backs Tahaan Goodman and Brian Walker. All five players are Americans.

The Bombers open rookie camp Wednesday afternoon. Their training camp starts May 28.