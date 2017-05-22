Rapid snowpack melt expected for the Okanagan

Warm temperatures are expected to melt the snowpack quickly over the next two to three days.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the central and south Okanagan including Kelowna and Penticton.

A ridge is building over the southern interior of B.C. and will remain in place Monday and Tuesday.

The warm weather will accelerate snowmelt and lead to rising rivers, possibly causing concerns related to flooding.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the Okanagan, including Mission Creek.

People should stay back form creek banks which are unstable at this time.

Okanagan Lake rose 3.7 centimetres on Saturday, bringing the level to 342.83 metres, off 1990s’ flood level by 17 centimetres.

Lakefront residents should protect their properties by building sandbag barriers.

Sandbagging stations are stocked and replenished daily at several locations throughout the Okanagan.

Visit the Central Okanagan Regional District website for locations.