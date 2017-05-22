Testimony in William Sandeson murder trial to resume on Tuesday

The jury in the first-degree murder trial for Dalhousie medical student William Sandeson, 24, is scheduled to resume hearing evidence in the case on Tuesday.

Sandeson stands accused of killing Dalhousie University student Taylor Samson, 22, who went missing in August 2015.

His body was never found.

READ: Jury hears William Sandeson told roommate not to come home on night of alleged murder

Thursday was the last day the seven-woman, seven-man jury sat before the holiday weekend.

The trial heard from several witnesses last week, including two members of Ground Search and Rescue.

Lawrence Corbin, also a volunteer searcher, testified that when he arrived to search at the Sandeson family farm in August 2015, he was told by officials that searchers could possibly find human remains. None were ever located.

In total, eight weeks have been set aside to hear the case.

READ MORE: William Sandeson murder trial hears full day of testimony ahead of holiday weekend

Follow @NatashaPace