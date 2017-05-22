Nova Scotia man arrested for impaired driving, child removed from vehicle

A 45-year-old Nova Scotia man has been arrested and charged with a number of offences after police allege he operated a vehicle while heavily intoxicated.

On Sunday evening, the Truro Police Service says they received a complaint of an erratic driver who was believed to be impaired.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle at a business on Willow Street in Truro, N.S., and arrested the driver, who was found to be double the legal limit.

According to police, a young child was removed from the vehicle and placed in the care of family members following the arrest.

The man’s name has not yet been released but police say he is a resident of Musquodoboit, N.S.

He has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, impaired over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, and placing a child in danger under the age of 10 by operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Follow @NatashaPace