Two men stabbed outside Stoney Creek bar

Two men were stabbed outside Krown Cafe in Stoney Creek just after 2 a.m.

CHCH News is reporting that blood could be seen in the parking lot and at the front entrance of the bar on Queenston and Gray Road.

The victims suffered serious injuries but they are expected to recover.

Police say the attack was targeted.

They’re asking for information from the public.