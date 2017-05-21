IN PHOTOS: Edmonton’s Sikh community celebrates Nagar Kirtan parade

An estimated 40,000 people joined a parade made up of vibrant colours and music as it weaved its way through Edmonton’s Mill Woods community Sunday.

The 19th annual Nagar Kirtan parade celebrates the faith and Sikh way of life and marks the first baptism of Sikh followers in the 1600s. It also marks the creation of the Khalsa.

“We are celebrating 390 years of our culture,” said parade chairpersonTurcharn Singh-Sangha. “It’s a very important day for Sikhs all over the world.”

The day also celebrates the 350 birthday of the faith’s tenth guru.

Nagar Kirtan is celebrated by Sikhs around the world and is a way of bringing the message of God to the neighbourhood.

“We have open invitiation to anyone, anyone can join,” Singh-Sangha said.

Mayor Don Iveson and MPs Linda Duncan and Amarjeet Sohi were in attendance.