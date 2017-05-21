Canada
May 21, 2017 11:29 pm
Updated: May 21, 2017 11:30 pm

IN PHOTOS: Edmonton’s Sikh community celebrates Nagar Kirtan parade

By

Thousands participate in the annual Sikh parade in Mill Woods Sunday.

Global News
A A

An estimated 40,000 people joined a parade made up of vibrant colours and music as it weaved its way through Edmonton’s Mill Woods community Sunday.

The 19th annual Nagar Kirtan parade celebrates the faith and Sikh way of life and marks the first baptism of Sikh followers in the 1600s. It also marks the creation of the Khalsa.

“We are celebrating 390 years of our culture,” said parade chairpersonTurcharn Singh-Sangha. “It’s a very important day for Sikhs all over the world.”

The day also celebrates the 350 birthday of the faith’s tenth guru.

READ MORE: Sikh community aiming to educate Albertans about religion

Nagar Kirtan is celebrated by Sikhs around the world and is a way of bringing the message of God to the neighbourhood.

“We have open invitiation to anyone, anyone can join,” Singh-Sangha said.

Mayor Don Iveson and MPs Linda Duncan and Amarjeet Sohi were in attendance.

sikh

Thousands participate in the annual Sikh parade in Mill Woods Sunday.

Global News
sikh2

Thousands participate in the annual Sikh parade in Mill Woods Sunday.

Global News
sikh3

Thousands participate in the annual Sikh parade in Mill Woods Sunday.

Global News
sikh10

Thousands participate in the annual Sikh parade in Mill Woods Sunday.

Global News
sikh9

Thousands participate in the annual Sikh parade in Mill Woods Sunday.

Global News
sikh8

Thousands participate in the annual Sikh parade in Mill Woods Sunday.

Global News
sikh7

Thousands participate in the annual Sikh parade in Mill Woods Sunday.

Global News
sikh6

Thousands participate in the annual Sikh parade in Mill Woods Sunday.

Global News
sikh5
sikh4

Thousands participate in the annual Sikh parade in Mill Woods Sunday.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Mill Wood
Nagar Kirtan
Sikh
Sikh Parade

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News