Crime
May 21, 2017 10:50 pm
Updated: May 21, 2017 11:08 pm

 2 men killed in shooting at busy shopping area southeast

By Reporter and Anchor  Global News

Two men found dead after reports of gunfire at a busy southeast shopping centre

A A

Calgary Police officers were called to 130th Avenue and 48 Street S.E. just before 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police received a call about shots fired, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found two people deceased in the Superstore parking lot.

The homicide unit was called out to investigate.

Police said they do not have any suspects, but they are currently canvassing for CCTV footage.

More to come….
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News