 2 men killed in shooting at busy shopping area southeast

Calgary Police officers were called to 130th Avenue and 48 Street S.E. just before 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police received a call about shots fired, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found two people deceased in the Superstore parking lot.

The homicide unit was called out to investigate.

Police said they do not have any suspects, but they are currently canvassing for CCTV footage.

