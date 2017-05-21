IN PHOTOS: Edmonton students help history of railway come to life

A pair of Edmonton students led a historical re-enactment of the last spike at the Alberta Railway Museum Sunday.

Avery Martens, 12, and Garren Trapp, 13, recited the famous Canadian tale of the final spike that was driven into the ground in Craigellachie, B.C. on November 7, 1885, thus creating the Canadian Pacific Railway linking Canada from coast to coast.

“It was faster to get across the land because you didn’t have to walk anymore,” Trapp said.

The grade six students were chosen to perform at the museum’s opening weekend after the pair made a presentation at their school.

“It’s good to know the history of our country,” Martens said, “It’s good to be informed about how this country was made.”

The museum was established in 1976 and is home to several restored rail cars, engines and locomotives.

“It’s amazing how the past comes alive here,” Trapp said.

The museum is run entirely by volunteers and is open every weekend until Labour Day.