Small plane makes emergency landing on Quebec highway

A small plane made an emergency landing on Highway 20 East in Saint-Mathieu-Beloeil, Sunday morning.

The plane was forced to land after experiencing what is being described as mechanical troubles.

The Sûreté du Québec was called to the scene at 11:15 a.m.

According to police, there were two people on board the aircraft.

No one was injured, but an ambulance was dispatched to the area as a precaution.

Traffic on the busy highway was disrupted temporarily as the plane was towed off the road.

One lane in the eastbound direction remained closed for two hours for the towing operation.

According to police, Transport Canada is looking into the incident.