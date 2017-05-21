Carlton
May 21, 2017 1:52 pm

Fatal collision involving pedestrian downtown

Police were investigating at the corner of Cumberland Avenue and Carlton Street.

WINNIPEG — A fatal collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle shut down a section of Cumberland Avenue Sunday morning.

Winnipeg police posted a tweet confirming the intersection of Cumberland Avenue and Carlton Street had been shut down to investigate the fatal collision.

Police haven’t confirmed the identity of the victim or the cause of the collision.

