Fatal collision involving pedestrian downtown

WINNIPEG — A fatal collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle shut down a section of Cumberland Avenue Sunday morning.

Winnipeg police posted a tweet confirming the intersection of Cumberland Avenue and Carlton Street had been shut down to investigate the fatal collision.

Police have re-opened the intersection of Cumberland/Carlton which had been closed in connection with a fatal car/pedestrian MVC. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 21, 2017

Police haven’t confirmed the identity of the victim or the cause of the collision.