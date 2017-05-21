Prince Harry sneaks Meghan Markle into Pippa Middleton wedding reception
Privacy-hungry Prince Harry was nearly able to bring his American girlfriend to Pippa Middleton‘s private wedding reception without being photographed. Nearly.
Actress Meghan Markle did not attend the church ceremony Saturday in rural England at which Middleton married financier James Matthews, but she did attend the evening reception. She and Harry were photographed driving up to Middleton’s parents’ estate for the lavish soiree, which was off-limits to the press.
One photo, published Sunday on the front page of The Sun newspaper, showed Harry at the wheel of an Audi with Markle by his side.
The 35-year-old Markle plays ambitious paralegal Rachel Zane in the hit U.S. television drama Suits.
