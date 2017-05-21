AMBER alert cancelled, Manitoba man charged
A Brandon Man. man is facing numerous charges after an AMBER alert was issued in northern Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police said the two-year-old girl who was subject of the alert has been found safe.
Officers from the Fort Frances detachment activated the alert early Sunday morning. Police issued an update on social media at 7:35 a.m. saying the girl was found.
Police Constable Darren Manion said the suspect was headed towards Kenora on Highway 71 when he was located.
“The entire Northwest region of Ontario Provincial Police were notified and on the lookout for the specific vehicle,” Manion said.
A 37-year-old man from Brandon Man. has been charged with:
- Three counts of Assault
- One count of Choking to overcome resistance
- One count of mischief
- One count of take motor vehicle without consent
- One count of drive motor vehicle with more than 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood
- Fail to properly wear seat belt
- Novice driver related offences
