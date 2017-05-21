London Firefighters Association cautions fireworks use for May long weekend

The London Professional Firefighters Association (LPFFA) is reminding Londoners to be cautious around fireworks this May long weekend.

The organization says the misuse of fireworks causes unfortunate and unnecessary injuries across Canada every year.

“Consumer fireworks are dangerous and the risks to personal safety and the safety of the community are significant,” said Jason Timlick, president of the LPFFA.

Children are especially at risk of injury when handling fireworks, according to the press release. In 2014, 35 per cent of North Americans with firework injuries were under the age of 15.

Fireworks are legal in Ontario, but by-laws in the City of London say that no person shall set off fireworks except between dusk and 11 p.m. on Victoria Day.