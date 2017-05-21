Contract talks halted between Toronto Zoo and CUPE Local 1600

Contract talks between the Toronto Zoo and CUPE Local 1600 have broken down yet again, leaving staff members in an on-going strike position.

Both sides were at the table on Saturday trying to come to terms with an agreement, but after a half-hour of negotiations, the zoo rejected an offer that was made on Friday.

The deal would have given the zoo the opportunity to obtain 150 full-time staff members with relinquished protected job security, which would avoid layoffs if jobs were contracted out for members of staff with less than four years of experience.

CUPE Local 1600 president Chrstine McKenzie has indicated that they will continue to strike and they are not interested in what would be a two-tier system that would downsize their workforce.

According to the union, the proposal that was made on Friday would hurt conservation and outreach workers.

The Toronto Zoo has had its doors closed since May 10.