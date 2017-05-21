Overnight stabbing in Etobicoke leaves three people injured

One man has been stabbed in Etobicoke early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.

The incident took place in the north end of the city on Humber Boulevard near Black Creek Drive and Weston Road around 3:45 a.m.

According to police, the victim was taken to a local trauma centre and is not cooperating.

Toronto Medics told Talk Radio AM640 that the male victim, who is in his 30s, received several stab wounds and is now in non-life-threatening condition.

EMS said there were two other people who suffered minor injuries in the incident and were taken to local hospital. It remains unclear as to how they were injured.

Police believe alcohol was a factor.

There is no word on any arrests at this time.