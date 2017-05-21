Blaze destroys building at Flamborough business on Highway 6

Damages of over $500,000 are estimated after a fire broke out at a business in Flamborough.

Hamilton fire officials say they responded to reports of a fire at Flamborough Patio Furniture on Highway 6 at about 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Additional water tanker trucks were dispatched to control the fire, which destroyed one of three buildings on the property.

Crews were able to battle the blaze and keep it from severely damaging a home and an additional commercial building.

The business is known for its large dinosaur sculptures out front.

No one was injured.

Because of the amount of damages, the office of the fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.