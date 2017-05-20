EPCOR working to restore power in west Edmonton following collision

EPCOR crews were working to restore power in the area of 160 St. between 121 and 122 Avenue Saturday evening following a collision involving two power poles.

The collision happened just before one o’clock.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing a white Corvette stunting in the area- when the driver lost control and struck to power poles.

Nicholas McGrath, 30, suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene. He is charged with dangerous driving and criminal flight.

Speed is considered to be a factor in the collision.

EPCOR crews are expected to remain in scene for several hours, as a result 160 Street between 121 and 122 Avenue is closed.