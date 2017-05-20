Canada
May 20, 2017 8:50 pm

The Sheepdogs promoting hockey with concert in Kazakhstan

The Sheepdogs will perform this weekend as part of an initiative to promote hockey overseas.

The Sheepdogs have come a long way from playing in Saskatoon bars.

An upcoming performance at Barys Arena on Sunday will take the rock band all the way to Kazakhstan.

As part of Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation celebrations, The Sheepdogs will put on a concert in the Kazakh capital, Astana, which is also hosting a series of hockey events at the same arena.

All proceeds from the event will benefit youth hockey programs throughout Kazakhstan.

