Canada
May 20, 2017 8:50 pm
Updated: May 21, 2017 1:03 pm

The Sheepdogs promoting hockey with concert in Kazakhstan

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The Sheepdogs will perform this weekend as part of an initiative to promote hockey overseas.

Vanessa Heins / Supplied
A A

The Sheepdogs have come a long way from playing in Saskatoon bars.

An upcoming performance at Barys Arena on Sunday will take the rock band all the way to Kazakhstan.

READ MORE: The Pistolwhips ask Jimmy Fallon to have rest of Saskatoon band on show

As part of Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation celebrations, The Sheepdogs will put on a concert in the Kazakh capital, Astana, which is also hosting a series of hockey events at the same arena.

All proceeds from the event will benefit youth hockey programs throughout Kazakhstan.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Astana
Barys Arena
Canada 150
Concert
Hockey
Kazakhstan
Music
Saskatoon Band
The Sheepdogs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News