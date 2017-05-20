The Sheepdogs promoting hockey with concert in Kazakhstan
A A
The Sheepdogs have come a long way from playing in Saskatoon bars.
An upcoming performance at Barys Arena on Sunday will take the rock band all the way to Kazakhstan.
READ MORE: The Pistolwhips ask Jimmy Fallon to have rest of Saskatoon band on show
As part of Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation celebrations, The Sheepdogs will put on a concert in the Kazakh capital, Astana, which is also hosting a series of hockey events at the same arena.
All proceeds from the event will benefit youth hockey programs throughout Kazakhstan.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.