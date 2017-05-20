Politics
Twitter co-founder laments social media platform’s role in helping Trump get elected

By Staff The Associated Press

Former Twitter CEO Evan Williams also said the Internet is broken because it rewards extremes.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A co-founder of Twitter says he’s sorry if the popular social media platform helped put Donald Trump in the White House, as the president has suggested.

In an interview with The New York Times, Evan Williams says Twitter’s role in Trump’s populist rise is “a very bad thing.”

The president has credited Twitter with his election to the highest office in the land.

When confronted with that notion, Williams said: “If it’s true that he wouldn’t be president if it weren’t for Twitter, then yeah, I’m sorry.”

The 45-year-old Silicon Valley entrepreneur also said the Internet is obviously broken because it rewards extremes.

Williams also says he was wrong thinking that the world would be a better place if there was a platform for everyone to freely speak and exchange ideas.

