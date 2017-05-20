Walk for missing north Okanagan women

In 2016 three women went missing from the Splatsin First Nation.

Caitlin Potts was last seen in February of that year, Ashley Simpson disappeared a few months later and in July, Deanna Wertz went missing after going for a hike.

On Saturday, community members split into groups to cover off the 118 kilometres between Yankee Flats Road and Kelowna.

Simpson and Wertz lived on Yankee Flats Road. Caitlin Potts was last seen at Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna.

The walk was organized to bring their cases to the front of people’s minds once again as the search continues.

“Sometimes it’s just hard to get out of bed,” Priscilla Potts, Caitlin’s mother said.

The organizers of the walk say they wanted to bring awareness of the missing women to the public and bring attention to the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women in Canada.

“It’s not just the highway of tears. It’s not just around here. It’s all over Canada and it’s a national tragedy,” organizer Meagan Louis said.

Volunteers are gathering in Enderby on Sunday and Monday morning at 7 a.m. at Birchbark Park to search for any trace of the missing women.