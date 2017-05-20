Meewasin Valley Authority announces canoe launches won’t close

The Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA) announced on Friday that the Fred Heal, Poplar Bluffs and Paradise Beach canoe launches will remain open.

The authority had announced plans to close the beloved beaches after a significant funding shortfall in the 2017-18 provincial budget.

“Since we said we were going to close them we had a groundswell of support. People saying they’ll help out,” MVA interim CEO Doug Porteous said.

Groups like the Fred Heal canoe, kayak and sup launch users have come forward to maintain the sites.

“We have steward groups that are contacting us, going out and cleaning. When you have that kind of response you have to engage,” Porteous added.

“It’s a great community effort to make this happen.”

If you’re going to be out enjoying any of the beaches over the long weekend, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. Fires and alcohol aren’t allowed, and you must leave by sunset. The rules will be enforced by the Corman Park police, who’ve agreed to watch the sites going forward.

“If you leave your vehicle in the parking lot overnight it’s illegal. It’s a $500 fine and your vehicle can be impounded,” Porteous warned.

“We could not do enforcement, but they [Corman Park police] can do enforcement and there are things that need to be enforced.”

To keep the sites clean, Loraas has agreed to provide bins at no cost. The company has already placed one at Paradise Beach, and plan to put another at Fred Heal next week.