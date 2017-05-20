Pedestrian seriously injured in Northeast Calgary hit-and-run
Police are investigating a hit-an-run involving a pedestrian in Calgary’s northeast Saturday.
A man in his 20s was hit by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk along Falconridge Boulevard and 64 Avenue N.E. at around 5 p.m., police said.
The man was taken to hospital in serous but stable non-life-threatening condition, according to paramedics.
Police have not released any details about the vehicle or any suspects in the incident.
