May 20, 2017 9:10 pm

Pedestrian seriously injured in Northeast Calgary hit-and-run

Calgary police investigate hit and run involving a pedestrian on Falconridge Boulevard and 64 Avenue N.E.

Police are investigating a hit-an-run involving a pedestrian in Calgary’s northeast Saturday.

A man in his 20s was hit by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk along Falconridge Boulevard and 64 Avenue N.E. at around 5 p.m., police said.

The man was taken to hospital in serous but stable non-life-threatening condition, according to paramedics.

Police have not released any details about the vehicle or any suspects in the incident.

 

