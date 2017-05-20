Crime
May 20, 2017 5:51 pm
Updated: May 20, 2017 5:55 pm

3 arrested near Prince Albert, Sask. facing cocaine trafficking charges

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police pulled over a vehicle south of Prince Albert, Sask., and seized 19.8 grams of cocaine on Thursday.

Three people have been charged with cocaine trafficking after a vehicle was pulled over just south of Prince Albert, Sask., on Thursday.

At around 6:40 p.m. CT, police stopped the vehicle on Highway 2 in regards to an Integrated Street Enforcement Team (ISET) investigation.

Prince Albert police officials said 19.8 grams of cocaine was seized.

A 25-year-old woman and two men, ages 31 and 26, were arrested and have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The woman, from Prince Albert, and the 31-year-old Saskatoon man are also facing a charge of possession of property obtained by crime.

All three made their first court appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Friday.

