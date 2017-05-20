Police Public Opinion Survey starts Tuesday

If you get a call from Winnipeg Police in the next few days, there’s no need to panic.

They’re getting ready to do their Public Opinion Survey, which is conducted every two years over the phone by market survey representatives.

Citizens from every area of Winnipeg will be able to voice their opinions on the police and public safety.

It starts Tuesday May 23rd and will continue through Saturday May 27th. The phone calls should take no more than 20 minutes.

The calls will be made to random citizens, but there is an online version open to everyone — at http://www.Winnipeg.ca/police.

Once all the results are compiled, they will be posted online.