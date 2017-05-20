SIU investigating incident involving Perth OPP in St. Marys

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating an incident in St. Marys after a man who had been arrested sustained injuries.

Perth OPP arrested a man before 1 a.m. and took him to the Sebringville detachment. The man was stated to have sustained injuries, but no further details were provided.

The man was taken to hospital when the OPP notified the SIU.

The SIU investigates all cases of civilian death or serious injury involving police, as well as allegations of sexual assault against police officers.