Long weekend Pembina Highway closures causing headaches for drivers

WINNIPEG — A lengthy detour around Pembina Highway is adding some travel time for people driving in the city this May long weekend.

Both northbound and southbound lanes on Pembina Highway are closed between Jubilee Avenue and Stafford Street until Tuesday for construction of the Southwest Rapid Transit project, and widening of the road.

“As a driver it’s a pain, definitely,” Joe Cantafio, who drives on Pembina Highway daily said.

Cantafio had to take an alternate route to work this morning on the corner of Taylor Avenue and Pembina Highway. He said taking the detour down McGillivray Boulevard, to Waverley Street, to Taylor Avenue has added a lot of time to his daily commute.

“Right now it is a headache. Long weekend coming up and everything.”

For drivers on the southbound lanes of Pembina Highway, a detour from Jubilee Street to Osborne Street is also adding significant travel time. Vehicles can legally park on the side of the road on Osborne Street during the weekend, taking up a full lane at sometimes.

Organizers at the St. Norbert Farmers Market said people looking to come down for the opening day festivities should completely avoid Pembina Highway, and take alternate routes like St. Mary’s Road and Kenaston Boulevard.

“Naturally it’s a pain for a lot of people, so we’ve been posting on our social media trying to let people know to go around, and not get caught up in it too much,” Marilyn Firth, executive director of St. Norbert Farmers Market said.

Just took the detour from traveling southbound Pembina. Took us about 15 minutes to get around construction. pic.twitter.com/lZVLcKyUtx — Shelden Rogers (@SheldenGlobal) May 20, 2017

Global News decided to time how long it would take to drive the detour from Taylor Avenue to McGillivray Avenue. To get back on the highway and avoid construction took around 15 minutes.