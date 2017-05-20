London police target ‘the big 4 killers’ for Canada Road Safety Week

The London Police Service is taking strides to ensure that drivers remain safe on the roads.

Canada Road Safety Week takes place from May 16 to May 22, and is part of a police initiative to educate the public about road safety.

“Moving into the long weekend, we will be enforcing our efforts on the big four killers on the roadways,” said Sgt. Amanda Pfeffer of the London Police Service.

“Those big four killers are distracted driving, aggressive driving, lack of seatbelt use, and impaired driving, so we will be putting out our RIDE program to ensure the public is safe on roadways during the weekend.”

According to London police, there are a number of accidents in London and the surrounding region that can easily be prevented with proper driving etiquette.

“If you notice someone driving dangerously, the best thing to do is to call 911 right away,” said Pfeffer.

The campaign is held together by police services all across Canada, where new plans and programs are discussed with the public. Canada Road Safety Week is sponsored by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) and Transport Canada, and is part of Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025, which has a goal of making Canada’s roads the safest in the world by 2025.