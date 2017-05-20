Okanagan Lake levels nearing all-time high

The water level of Okanagan Lake has now surpassed 1997’s flood level and is nearing an all-time high.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations warns boating is not recommended. Flooding has pushed trees, branches and other debris into the lake, creating a hazard for boaters and any sort of wave action contribute to flooding for lakefront homes.

Emergency officials are continuing to install sandbag walls and bladder dams along the lake. Multiple beaches and parks throughout the Okanagan are closed over the long weekend.

Emergency Support Services is closed over the long weekend, reopening Tuesday at 11 a.m., but for urgent issues call: 250-469-8490.