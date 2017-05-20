Assembly of First Nations chief says federal bureaucracy needs changes

The chief of the Assembly of First Nations has some harsh words for the federal bureaucracy.

Perry Bellegarde said there have to be changes made to ensure federal funding flows quickly and becomes more effective for First Nations communities.

He says the changes have to come from within government.

In some cases, he says First Nations are still waiting on funding from Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada that was committed in the 2015/16 fiscal year budget.

He said there might be increased dollar amounts in the recent federal budget, but there have to be more effective ways and means of getting those funds out to the communities in a more efficient way.

“The prime minister and cabinet’s visions are huge, but unfortunately, the bureaucracy in the department of Indigenous Affairs is narrow,” Bellegarde said. “They still operate under the old way of doing business.

“Within the department of Indigenous Affairs, there have to be more effective policies and procedures put in place, and that goes for all the departments.”