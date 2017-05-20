What’s open and closed in Montreal for the May long holiday weekend

With Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations in full swing, there’s no shortage of things to do this Victoria Day long weekend.

However, you may be wondering what’s open and closed in the city.

We’ve got you covered:

Open

Most malls and supermarkets will operate on regular hours

SAQ Classique and Express outlets, unless located inside a mall

Bonsecours Market (350 St. Paul St. E.)

Jean-Talon, Atwater, Lachine and Maisonneuve markets

The Botanical Garden, Biodôme, Insectarium and Planetarium

The Pointe-à-Callière Museum of Archaeology and History will be open on Monday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Arenas, libraries, sports centre, swimming pools, cultural venues will operate according to schedules set by boroughs

Garbage and recycling pick-up will take place in the boroughs according to regular schedule.

The city’s ecocentres will be open according to regular summer schedule, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed

Federal, provincial and municipal offices

Banks

Montreal Municipal Court on Gosford Street and other points of service

The complexe sportif Claude-Robillard will be closed on Monday, May 22, except for the outdoor tennis courts. Information: 514 872-6900

There will be no collection or delivery of mail

Transport