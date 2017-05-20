What’s open and closed in Montreal for the May long holiday weekend
With Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations in full swing, there’s no shortage of things to do this Victoria Day long weekend.
However, you may be wondering what’s open and closed in the city.
We’ve got you covered:
Open
- Most malls and supermarkets will operate on regular hours
- SAQ Classique and Express outlets, unless located inside a mall
- Bonsecours Market (350 St. Paul St. E.)
- Jean-Talon, Atwater, Lachine and Maisonneuve markets
- The Botanical Garden, Biodôme, Insectarium and Planetarium
- The Pointe-à-Callière Museum of Archaeology and History will be open on Monday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- Arenas, libraries, sports centre, swimming pools, cultural venues will operate according to schedules set by boroughs
- Garbage and recycling pick-up will take place in the boroughs according to regular schedule.
- The city’s ecocentres will be open according to regular summer schedule, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed
- Federal, provincial and municipal offices
- Banks
- Montreal Municipal Court on Gosford Street and other points of service
- The complexe sportif Claude-Robillard will be closed on Monday, May 22, except for the outdoor tennis courts. Information: 514 872-6900
- There will be no collection or delivery of mail
Transport
- STM bus and metro services will run on a Sunday or special schedule
- RTL and STL buses will run on a Saturday schedule
- AMT trains will run on a Sunday schedule; there will be no service on the Candiac, Mascouche and Mont Saint-Hilaire lines
- Parking meters will operate as usual
