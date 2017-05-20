Investigations
May 20, 2017 12:39 pm

Regina police investigate 19-year-old man’s death

By Video Journalist  Global News

A 19-year-old man found injured behind a Regina Red Lobster was pronounced dead at hospital.

Regina police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man.

Early Saturday morning, police were called to a scene where a man was injured behind Red Lobster on the 900-block of Albert Street at 2:23 a.m.

Police remain on scene, and are working in conjunction with Forensic Identification, Major Crimes Unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner to find out the cause of the man’s death.

Police are asking anyone with more information to call them at (306) 777-6500.

